Prithviraj: Amit Shah to watch Akshay Kumar-starrer at special screening on June 1

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be watching Akshay Kumar’s historical epic ‘Prithviraj’, based on the life and valour of King Prithviraj Chauhan, on June 1. The film will hit the screens on June 3.

Sharing the news, film director Chandraprakash Dwivedi issued a statement: “It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji, is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata’s bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country.”

In the film, Kumar will be seen essaying the role of the legendary warrior, who fought valiantly to protect India’s freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor.

Actress Manushi Chhillar plays King Prithviraj Chauhan’s beloved, Sanyogita. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

The trailer of the film was launched earlier this month and garnered praise from the audience.

“I’m thrilled with the response to the trailer of Prithviraj. We wanted to give a glorious and the most authentic tribute to the incredibly valiant Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and I’m so happy that the trailer has resonated with the audience. It’s amazing to see how people want to know more about the valour of the mighty king and we are humbled that we have been able to make people across the world want to know more about the Samrat,” Kumar said.