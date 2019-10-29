Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, to celebrate his birthday in India on November 14

Prince Charles is arriving on a two-day visit to India, next month on November 13. (Reuters)

In his tenth official visit to India and the second in two years, the next King of England Prince Charles is arriving on a two-day visit to India, next month on November 13 and will not be accompanied by Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. While the focus of the visit is going to be on sustainable markets, climate change and social finance, it seems that the Prince will also be celebrating his birthday in India which falls on November 14. The details for his birthday celebrations are not confirmed yet.

The visit comes close on the heels of the recently concluded four-day visit of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Pakistan tour, in the first Royal visit to that country in 13 years.

The visit of the Prince comes at a time when the tensions between India and Pakistan are high, as the neighbouring country has been pushing terrorists into India and has been trying to internationalise Kashmir issue. In 2017, during his official tour to Brunei, Singapore and Malaysia, Prince Charles had visited India too.

Foreign and Commonwealth Office is behind the visit of the Prince to India and comes ahead of the 2020 CHOGM to be held in Rwanda. It may be recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 52 member countries in 2018 had supported Prince Charles to succeed Queen Elizabeth as the next Commonwealth head.

According to tweets from his office, the visit to India is part of his autumn tour and will be celebrating British-India connections, before he heads to New Zealand, another Commonwealth country. The visit is also important as it comes ahead of the Brexit and the two countries are keen to have a bilateral trade agreement after it leaves the European Union.