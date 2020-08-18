‘Prince of incompetence’: JP Nadda takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi over PM CARES fund comment

JP Nadda in a series of tweets described Rahull Gandhi as ‘the prince of incompetence’ and called him a ‘loser’.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his post on the PM CARES fund. Nadda in a series of tweets described Rahul Gandhi as ‘the prince of incompetence’ and called him a ‘loser’. The BJP chief also accused the former Congress president of spreading fake news.

“This happens when the ‘prince of incompetence’ shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs and this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it’s natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news,” Nadda tweeted.

Nadda also heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he referred to the ‘massive support’ for the PM CARES fund. The fund was set up by the government to help raise money to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“The entire nation has full faith in the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against COVID-19,” he tweeted.

Nadda’s attack on Rahul came after the latter shared a screenshot of an article which stated that the Prime Minister’s Office had turned down a RTI seeking information on the PM CARES fund. He had tweeted: “PM CARES for Right To Improbity” and tagged a report.

Nadda further alleged that Rahul’s family diverted money from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to family trusts.

“Your family’s dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower?” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Congress accused the BJP of resorting to diversionary tactics from the government’s failures. “Dear Nadda ji. Please don’t be ‘peeved’! Simply ask Modi ji to provide info on nearly Rs 10,000 cr received in PM CARES. Give names of ‘donors’ (including Chinese co’s) and details of expenditure. Get it audited by CAG. Reason and transparency is the solution, not rage and irritation,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala responded to Nadda.