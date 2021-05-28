Prime Minister’s ‘nautanki’ reason behind second COVID-19 wave in India: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party has warned the Government of India about COVID-19 repeatedly but PM Modi had declared India's victory against COVID-19 very soon.
Urging the Centre to expedite the vaccination process, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said that the prime minister’s ‘nautanki’ (drama) is the reason behind the deadly second wave of COVID-19 in India. He said that if the government did not act now, not only three but many more waves will keep coming as the virus changes its behaviour and mutates from time to time. Rahul Gandhi said that so far India has only vaccinated 3 per cent of its population and 97 per cent are still vulnerable to COVID-19.
“Government does not understand the nature of what they’re fighting. Understand the dangers of mutation of this virus. You’re creating a liability for the whole planet. Why? Because you are allowing 97 per cent of the population to be attacked by the virus as only 3 per cent are vaccinated,” said Rahul Gandhi.
He said that the Congress party has warned the Government of India about COVID-19 repeatedly but PM Modi had declared India’s victory against COVID-19 very soon. “This is an evolving disease. Lockdowns, wearing of masks and social distancing are temporary solutions but the vaccine is a permanent solution,” said the Congress leader.
Rahul Gandhi blamed the PM for the second wave. “The Prime Minister’s ‘nautanki’ is the reason behind the second wave of COVID-19 in India. He did not understand COVID-19,” said the Wayanad MP.
He also slammed the government accusing it of lying about the death numbers. “India’s death rate is a lie. The government should tell the truth. I have also asked the Congress-ruled states to share the actual number. I told them that lying will only harm them. Reality needs to be accepted. Actual death numbers might be disturbing but we must stick to telling the truth. Truth is our friend in this fight,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi did not get feedback from anyone and don’t know where the ship of the nation is heading. He said that the Centre needs to listen to the states and bring them on the same page in the fight against the pandemic.
