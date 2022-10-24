Prime Minister reaches Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers; says, ‘I’m very fortunate to celebrate it here among the braves’

Prime Minister Narendera Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating Diwali with soldiers at the border. The PM, who has been celebrating the festival with security personnel since his first term, reached Kargil in the morning and addressed the soldiers. The Prime Minister’s Office has shared the photos of his visit to Kargil on Twitter.

Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers. pic.twitter.com/RQxanDEgDK — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 24, 2022

During his interaction with the members of the Armed Forces, PM Modi said, “For me, all of you have been my family for years now…it’s a privilege to celebrate Diwali amid all of you.” “It is because the armed forces are protecting our borders, that every citizen in India sleeps peacefully. I bow towards the spirit of the Armed Forces of India. Your sacrifices have always made our country proud,” he added.

The PM further said that the induction of “women officers will result in the growth of our power”. Addressing the armed forces, the PM also recalled his visit to this frontier region in the aftermath of the Kargil conflict in 1999 when the Indian military had “crushed the hood of terror”. “There has not been a single war with Pakistan when Kargil has not flown the victory flag,” he said, adding that Diwali symbolised the “celebration of the end of terror”.

“Our armed forces have the strategies as well as the strength. If anyone dares cast an evil eye on us, our three armed forces know very well how to give a befitting reply,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also said that ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ is most important to the nation’s security and the country’s dependence should be minimal on foreign weapons and systems.

His Kargil visit comes a day after his visit to Ayodhya for the Diwali festivities where the temple town saw a world record of 15 lakh diyas being lit on the banks of Saryu stream. The PM also offered prayers to Ram Lala at the Janmabhoomi complex and reviewed the construction of the Ram Temple.