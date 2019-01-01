Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big statement on Ram Temple Ordinance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement on Ram Temple issue. In an interview with new agency ANI, PM Modi made it clear that an Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over.

PM Modi blamed Congress lawyers for delaying the process by creating ‘obstacles’ in the Supreme Court. “We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution,” the PM Modi said.

The BJP manifesto says that the party wants building of a grand Ram Temple Ayodhya.

On issue of bringing an Ordinance similar to the one issued on Triple Talaq, the PM said that the matter is before the Apex Court in its final stages. “Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” PM added.

