Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big statement on Ram Temple Ordinance

By: | Updated: January 1, 2019 8:07 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given his first interview in the election year and has talked on host of issues including ram Temple, RBI, Triple Talaaq, etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi on Ram Temple, PM Modi on Ram Temple Ordinance, Ram Temple, PM Modi on Ram Temple OrdinancePrime Minister Narendra Modi (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement on Ram Temple issue. In an interview with new agency ANI, PM Modi made it clear that an Ordinance on Ram Temple can be considered only after legal process gets over.

PM Modi blamed Congress lawyers for delaying the process by creating ‘obstacles’ in the Supreme Court. “We have said in our BJP manifesto that a solution would be found to this issue under the ambit of the Constitution,” the PM Modi said.

WATCH PM Modi’s reply on Ram Temple Issue:

The BJP manifesto says that the party wants building of a grand  Ram Temple Ayodhya.

On issue of bringing an Ordinance similar to the one issued on Triple Talaq, the PM said that the matter is before the Apex Court in its final stages. “Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts,” PM added.

Highlights: PM Modi interview

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s big statement on Ram Temple Ordinance
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition