Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clock hundreds of hours travelling in the next few days

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 10:17 PM

Amid hectic election campaign home and diplomatic commitments abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clock hundreds of hours travelling in the next few days, official sources said Wednesday.

Amid hectic election campaign home and diplomatic commitments abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will clock hundreds of hours travelling in the next few days, official sources said Wednesday. After visiting Singapore and Maldives during the Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh campaign, the Prime Minister Wednesday left for Argentina to attend the G20 summit, in the midst of campaigning for the Rajasthan and Telangana elections, they pointed out. From November 23, Modi has been on the campaign trail every day. Beginning with Mizoram on November 23, the Prime Minister has campaigned across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana in the last six days.

Wednesday saw him address two election rallies in Rajasthan, in the course of a seven hour journey, involving both plane and chopper. “Barely ninety minutes after landing in Delhi, the Prime Minister emplaned for Argentina,” a functionary said. The journey from Delhi to Buenos Aires involves two legs of nearly 12 hour duration each, with a short technical halt in Cape Town, South Africa.

The total travel time to Buenos Aires is 25 hours, and consequently, the to and fro trips will involve a combined journey time of nearly 50 hours. In between these two trips, the Prime Minister will be in Buenos Aires for just over 50 hours. This time period includes two nights.

In the space of 50 hours, the Prime Minister has over 25 scheduled engagements. These include the various sessions of the G20 summit, sideline meetings including the BRICS informal meeting, and bilateral meetings with various world leaders. Modi will return to India in the wee hours of December 3 only to take off again within 12 hours to resume his political campaigning in Rajasthan and Telangana for the next two days. On December 3, he will campaign in Jodhpur and Hyderabad.

