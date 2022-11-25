Modi dominates list of most popular world leaders with 77% approval rating: Survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again topped the list of the world’s most popular leaders with an approval rating of 77 per cent, according to a survey by Morning Consult Political Intelligence. The Indian PM is followed by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at 69 per cent and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at 56 per cent, on the second and third spots, respectively.



US President Joe Biden and UK’s new PM Rishi Sunak come lower down the list with approval ratings of 41 per cent and 36 per cent, respectively. While 19 per cent of those surveyed disapproved of PM Modi’s leadership, the figure stood at 52 per cent and 46 per cent for Biden and Sunak, respectively. While higher approval ratings suggest that the people of the country believe that things in their country are going in the right direction, disapprovals suggest a perception that they have gone off on the wrong track.

The survey tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Czech Republic, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States.

According to Morning Consult, the ratings are based on over 20,000 global interviews conducted online daily. The global leader and country trajectory data is based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a given country, with a margin of error of between 1-4 per cent.

While the average sample size is around 45,000 in the United States, for other countries including India, the sample size ranges from roughly 500-5,000. In India, the sample is representative of the literate population.