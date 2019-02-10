Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Haryana on Feb 12

The release said that women coming to this programme would be informed regarding efforts to further empower the women of the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Haryana on February 12 during which he will address the “Swachh Shakti 2019″programme in Kurukshetra and inaugurate the National Cancer Institute, according to a state government release. On the same day, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate National Cancer Institute (NCI) at Badhsa, Jhajjar, from Kurukshetra, through video conferencing, the release issued on Sunday said. “The Prime Minister will send out a message of cleanliness from Kurukshetra on February 12, during the Swachh Shakti-2019 programme. This programme is dedicated to women,” the Haryana government release said while giving details about the “Swachh Shakti 2019” event. It said the event will be attended by women Sarpanches and Panches from across the country.

“In order to empower women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first launched the Swachh Shakti-2017 programme from Gujarat, Swachh Shakti-2018 from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and the third Swachh Shakti-2019 programme is being held in Kurukshetra in Haryana,”it said. The release said that women coming to this programme would be informed regarding efforts to further empower the women of the state. Under the programme, they would visit women hockey nursery, Kalpana Chawla museum and women police stations. Modi will also inaugurate the National Cancer Institute through video conferencing in Kurukshetra.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda would be present in the inauguration ceremony of the institute in Badhsa. The foundation stone of the NCI was laid by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was accompanied by then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and then Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on January 3, 2014. Later, Nadda and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had performed the “bhoomi poojan” in December 2015. The NCI was being developed at a cost Rs 2,035 crore. During his visit to Haryana, Modi will also lay the foundation stone of National Institute of Ayurveda at Shri Mata Mansa Devi Complex Panchkula from Kurukshetra through a digital link.

BJP MLA from Panchkula, Gian Chand Gupta, said the estimated cost of the project is Rs 270.50 crore. It will be a national-level institute for Ayurveda treatment, education and research with a 250-bed hospital, he said. This is one of the prestigious institutes being set up in Panchkula with the help of the Centre, the MLA added.