Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rally in West Bengal on July 16

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in West Midnapore district of West Bengal on July 16 with a focus on the Centre’s decision to increase MSP of kharif crops, a senior BJP leader said today.

The Union Cabinet recently approved a substantial increase in the minimum support price (MSP) of all 14 notified kharif crops, including paddy. “Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will address a rally at Midnapore town (in West Midnapore district) on July 16. He will speak on the government’s decision to increase the MSP of the kharif crops, including paddy,” BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain said here. “The decision to increase the MSP of kharif crops is just another example of our developmental initiatives for the cause of farmers,” Hussain told reporters.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the West Bengal unit would felicitate the prime minister for his decision to increase the MSP by 1.5 times the cost of production. Modi’s rally at Midnapore comes just days after BJP national president Amit Shah’s public meeting at Purulia district.

The saffron party has made steady inroads in various districts of West Bengal and has emerged as the main opposition in the state after the recent panchayat elections and bypolls.

The party is making all efforts to increase its tally in the next general election from the current two. On the possibility of emerging grand opposition alliance in the country ahead of the next general election, Hussain said the opposition parties don’t stand a chance in front of Modi and the BJP. “All these parties are trying to come together just for the sake of power. They have been defeated by Narendra Modi and the BJP in 2014. The opposition doesn’t stand a chance against Modiji and the BJP,” he said.

About Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s efforts to bring together opposition parties against the BJP, Hussain said she should concentrate on her state before taking interest at national politics.