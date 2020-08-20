Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi

Rajiv Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary.
Gandhi, who was prime minister between 1984-89, was born on this day in 1944 and assassinated by the LTTE during an election campaign in 1991.
“On his birth anniversary, tributes to former prime minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji,” Modi tweeted.
