Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Covid has brought family members closer, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 16th edition (in second term) of Mann Ki Baat. His speech is being broadcast live on DD India, AIR, and Narendra Modi App. Akashvani will broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. His last Mann Ki Baat address was on August 30.

PM to share his thoughts in ‘#MannKiBaat‘ programme today. Watch the 16th edition of #MannKiBaat 2.0 on DD India today at 11 AM here – https://t.co/w13ubu6I5l pic.twitter.com/qU6uRBTvd6 — DD India (@DDIndialive) September 27, 2020

In his last address, Prime Minister Modi had praised Apps developed under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. He said that nearly two thirds of the entries were made by the youth of tier two and tier three cities. He also discussed about several of those apps, including Kutuki Kids Learning app, an interactive app for children; an app for micro blogging platform called ku KOO ku; Chingari App; Ask Sarkar app to get right information about government scheme; Step Set Go, a fitness app etc.

The Prime Minister had also said that today’s small start-ups will transform into big companies tomorrow and become the mark of India in the world. He also stressed on the fact that one should not forget that the big companies which exist in the world today, were also, once, start-ups.