Mann Ki Baat LIVE: Covid has brought family members closer, says PM Modi

Updated: September 27, 2020 11:22:30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 16th edition (in second term) of Mann Ki Baat. His speech is being broadcast live on DD India, AIR, and Narendra Modi App. Akashvani will broadcast ‘Mann Ki Baat’ in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. His last Mann Ki Baat address was on August 30.

In his last address, Prime Minister Modi had praised Apps developed under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge. He said that nearly two thirds of the entries were made by the youth of tier two and tier three cities. He also discussed about several of those apps, including Kutuki Kids Learning app, an interactive app for children; an app for micro blogging platform called ku KOO ku; Chingari App; Ask Sarkar app to get right information about government scheme; Step Set Go, a fitness app etc.

The Prime Minister had also said that today’s small start-ups will transform into big companies tomorrow and become the mark of India in the world. He also stressed on the fact that one should not forget that the big companies which exist in the world today, were also, once, start-ups.

Live Blog

Mann Ki Baat LIVE UPDATES

Highlights

    11:21 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    PM Modi urges people to spend some time in family for stories | Mann Ki Baat

    PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: I would urge you to take out sometime in the family every week for stories. You will see, what a huge treasure will get accrued in the family, how great research work will get carried out and how much delight it will bring to everyone! And a new life, a new energy will be generated in the family.

    11:16 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls rich tradition of storytelling in India

    Prime Minister Modi says there has been a rich tradition of storytelling or Qissagoi in India.

    11:11 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    ‘‘Where there is a soul, there is a story’: PM in Mann Ki Baat

    11:10 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi recalls story telling conventions set by ancestors

    PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Surely, we must have realised, how significant the mores and conventions set by our ancestors are… even today...how their dearth can be deeply felt! And, as I said, one such form is the art of storytelling. 

    11:04 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    Covid has brought family members closer: PM Modi

    During this ongoing period of Corona, the whole world is going through numerous phases of transformation. Today, when the two yard social distancing has become imperative, this very crises period has also served in fostering bonding among family members, bringing them even closer: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

    11:00 (IST)27 Sep 2020
    PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat at 11

    Prime MInister Modi will address his Mann Ki Baat at 11 am. 

