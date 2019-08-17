Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bhutan on two-day visit

PM Narendra Modi has left for Bhutan on a state visit to promote the “time-tested friendship” between India and Bhutan (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the “time-tested friendship” between the two countries.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi’s relations with Bhutan– a “trusted friend and neighbour”.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for a two-day state visit to Bhutan. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election as the PM. pic.twitter.com/NrzIqhBlqT — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2019

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India’s “time-tested and valued friendship” with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.