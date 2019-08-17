Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Bhutan on two-day visit

By:
New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2019 10:25:11 AM

PM Modi has expressed confidence that his visit will promote India's "time-tested and valued friendship" with Bhutan

Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, modi bhutan visit, Modi in Bhutan, Bhutan king, bhutan india relations, bhutan china, india space projects, india bhutan tradePM Narendra Modi has left for Bhutan on a state visit to promote the “time-tested friendship” between India and Bhutan (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday left for Bhutan on a two-day state visit to promote the “time-tested friendship” between the two countries.

In his departure statement issued on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi’s relations with Bhutan– a “trusted friend and neighbour”.

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India’s “time-tested and valued friendship” with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.

