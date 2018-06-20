Narendra Modi interaction with farmers LIVE Updates: Prime Minister to interact with 5 crore farmers across India via NaMo App today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with over five crore farmers across the country through video conferencing via the NaMo App and discuss their concerns and issues related to the agriculture sector. The interaction with farmers, which is part of the Prime Minister’s direct outreach to the beneficiaries of a series of his pet schemes, will be an almost an hour-long session that begins at 9.30 am. He will be connected to farmers from various locations via video conferencing.

In a tweet last evening, PM Modi described farmers as the pride of India and invited them to join him on Wednesday morning for a discussion.

“India’s hardworking farmers are India’s pride. Tomorrow at 9:30 AM, I invite you to join an interaction with our farmers. It would be wonderful to hear about the accomplishments of our Annadatas. Join the interaction via the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App’ or watch it on @DDNewsLive.” Tweet.

In his last interaction with the beneficiaries of the Digital India campaign, the Prime Minister had asked 3 lakh Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for digital delivery of government services, to become a platform for the farmers to enable them to join him for a session. “On 20th (June 20) at 9:30 am, I will be talking to farmers. On that day in your CSC centres…can you host them? I will talk to those farmers. Your CSCs will become so powerful (agents of delivery)…that PM of the country will talk directly to villages, via the three lakh CSCs,” he had said.

PM Modi has so far interacted with the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana via NaMo app. Typically, during these interactions, PM Modi makes an opening statement about the topic or the scheme of the government, after which beneficiaries across the country narrate their experiences to him.

Union Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh said that for the first time, the Prime Minister is going to have a direct dialogue with farmers across the country, in which various initiatives related to doubling the income of farmers by 2022 will also be discussed.

The event will be broadcast directly by Krishi Vigyan Kendras, CSC, Doordarshan, DD Kissan and Aakashvaani from all over the country.