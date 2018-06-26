​​​
  3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi discusses bilateral issues with UAE Foreign Minister

The two dignitaries touched upon a range of bilateral cooperation including in trade and investment, defence and people-to-people ties.

New Delhi | Published: June 26, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in Delhi. The two dignitaries touched upon a range of bilateral cooperation including in trade and investment, defence and people-to-people ties.

The Prime Minister expressed appreciation for Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) decision to invest in the upcoming US$ 44 billion 60 MMTPA greenfield mega refinery and petrochemicals complex in India.

Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding in this regard earlier today.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs noted the contribution of the Indian community in UAE to the country’s economy and well-being.

