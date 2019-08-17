This is prime minister’s second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan on Saturday on a two-day state visit during which he will hold talks with Bhutanese leaders to further deepen the bilateral ties.

Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering received Modi at the airport. Modi was accorded a guard of honour on his arrival here.

In his departure statement issued in New Delhi on Friday, the prime minister said his visit to the Himalayan nation in the beginning of the current term reflects the high importance his government attaches to New Delhi’s relations with Bhutan– a “trusted friend and neighbour”.

He expressed confidence that his visit will promote India’s “time-tested and valued friendship” with Bhutan and consolidate it further for the prosperous future and progress of the people of both the countries.

During the visit, Modi would hold talks with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his Bhutanese counterpart on the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi will also address young Bhutanese students at the prestigious Royal University of Bhutan.