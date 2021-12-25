Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, announces vaccination for children aged 15-18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will soon start vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 year from January 3, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that India will soon start vaccination for children in the age of 15-18 year from January 3, 2022. The PM also said that those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age on the recommendation of their doctors will be eligible for precaution doses from January 10, 2022 onwards.

Modi urged the people not to panic and to be cautious while celebrating as coronavirus cases are rising in the country due to highly infectious variant, Omicron. “Realising the seriousness of COVID19, today more than 141 crore doses have been administered in India. More than 90% eligible population has been vaccinated with the first dose of vaccine,” he further added.