  • Rajasthan

    Cong 99
    BJP 81
    RLM 0
    OTH 19

  • Madhya Pradesh

    Cong 114
    BJP 105
    BSP 5
    OTH 6

  • Chhattisgarh

    Cong 53
    BJP 26
    JCC 9
    OTH 1

  • Telangana

    TRS-AIMIM 82
    TDP-Cong 25
    BJP 6
    OTH 6

  • Mizoram

    MNF 25
    Cong 10
    BJP 1
    OTH 4

* Total Tally Reflects Leads + Wins

Prime Minister Modi urges opposition to rise above party politics, participate in debates in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

By: | Updated: December 11, 2018 11:39 AM

In his opening address at the start of the winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the opposition to rise above the narrow party politics and take part in the debates and discussion in both houses of Parliament.

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged to all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of house (Image: ANI)

In his opening address at the start of winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the opposition to rise above the narrow party politics and take part in the debates and discussion in both houses of Parliament while reiterating his government’s willingness to discuss all the pending issues.

NDA government is keen to push through its legislative agenda as it may be the one last opportunity for the coalition to push through its legislative agenda ahead of crucial national elections early next year. It also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crucial social reform to end the practice of oral and instant divorce prevalent among Muslim community in India.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: More than a dozen opposition parties discuss ways to defeat BJP

“It has been our effort that all the issues should be discussed. There should be debates, and discussions, it could be arguments or even altercations, but at least there should be a discussion on the issues,” Prime Minister Modi told reporters outside gate no. four of Parliament House complex while talking about the government’s willingness to engage opposition parties in both the houses over all the issues.

He urged the opposition to rise above the party politics and engage with the government in the interest of public.

“I am confident that political parties will optimally utilise this session in the interest of public and not for their own interestss,” said the Prime Minister.

He also assured that the government was willing to work beyond the stipulated time if the houses runs smoothly.

Prime Minister Modi is keen to push through his legislative agenda in this session. And the government has listed 45 bills including three ordinances and one demand for grants for the ministry of railways.

Although the government has listed two bills in Tuesday’s list of business for the Rajya Sabha, however, it is unlikely that the house will debate and discuss them due to obituary references to former members including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

READ ALSO | PM Modi makes impassioned plea for smooth functioning of Parliament at all party meeting, Congress set to raise Rafale

Besides, a poor showing by the ruling coalition in the five assembly elections will further invigorate the opposition, particularly the main opposition party Congress as it might stall any move by the government to pass through politically important bills before the general elections.

Although the Congress has participated in the all-party meeting called by the government on Monday, however, it has reiterated that it will continue to press the government for setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for probing the alleged irregularities in the deal to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Prime Minister Modi urges opposition to rise above party politics, participate in debates in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition