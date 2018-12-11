Prime Minister Modi urges opposition to rise above party politics, participate in debates in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged to all political parties to ensure smooth functioning of house (Image: ANI)

In his opening address at the start of winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the opposition to rise above the narrow party politics and take part in the debates and discussion in both houses of Parliament while reiterating his government’s willingness to discuss all the pending issues.

NDA government is keen to push through its legislative agenda as it may be the one last opportunity for the coalition to push through its legislative agenda ahead of crucial national elections early next year. It also includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s crucial social reform to end the practice of oral and instant divorce prevalent among Muslim community in India.

“It has been our effort that all the issues should be discussed. There should be debates, and discussions, it could be arguments or even altercations, but at least there should be a discussion on the issues,” Prime Minister Modi told reporters outside gate no. four of Parliament House complex while talking about the government’s willingness to engage opposition parties in both the houses over all the issues.

He urged the opposition to rise above the party politics and engage with the government in the interest of public.

“I am confident that political parties will optimally utilise this session in the interest of public and not for their own interestss,” said the Prime Minister.

He also assured that the government was willing to work beyond the stipulated time if the houses runs smoothly.

Prime Minister Modi is keen to push through his legislative agenda in this session. And the government has listed 45 bills including three ordinances and one demand for grants for the ministry of railways.

Although the government has listed two bills in Tuesday’s list of business for the Rajya Sabha, however, it is unlikely that the house will debate and discuss them due to obituary references to former members including former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

Besides, a poor showing by the ruling coalition in the five assembly elections will further invigorate the opposition, particularly the main opposition party Congress as it might stall any move by the government to pass through politically important bills before the general elections.

Although the Congress has participated in the all-party meeting called by the government on Monday, however, it has reiterated that it will continue to press the government for setting up a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) for probing the alleged irregularities in the deal to acquire 36 Rafale fighter jets from French firm Dassault Aviation.