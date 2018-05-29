Priest attacked after fake WhatsApp message claims he denied President Kovind entry into Pushkar temple

File pic of President Ram Nath Kovind

A priest at the famous Brahma temple in Rajasthan’s Pushkar was attacked by a local after a fake message doing the rounds on social media claimed that he barred President Ram Nath Kovind from entering the temple during his visit to the city. According to police, few locals had circulated a fake message on messaging app WhatsApp claiming that the President was denied permission to enter the temple premises.

The President had visited Pushkar last week but couldn’t offer prayers at the temple as his wife couldn’t climb the steps due to a problem in her knee. The President offered prayers at the doorstep and chose to return. It was then that rumours started doing the rounds that he was denied permission to enter the premises of the temple by the priest. Few people took to the messaging app to spread the news which led to this incident. The priest suffered injuries in his left hand and is out of danger.

The priest has been identified as Mahadev Puri. Police said that the accused, Ashok Meghwal, was standing in a queue. As soon as his number came to offer prayers at the temple, he tried to hit the priest. Police said that Ashok claims to be a doctor by profession. Officials said that he mentally unstable.

The entire incident was caught on camera. The clip has now gone viral on internet in which Ashok can be seen brandishing a sharp weapon for a few minutes, scaring others. The officials of the temple who were present inside the temple premises then rushed to the priest’s defence. They nabbed Ashok and later handed over him to the police.

“As soon as he came, I offered him the prasad, but he attacked me using his weapon. I was hit on my neck. Somehow I managed to defend myself but I suffered injuries in my hand,” he told news agency ANI.

The incident has highlighted the lapses on the parts of administration in checking the circulation of fake messages that is often used by anti-social elements to spark tensions and cause unnecessary trouble.

The 14th century Brahma temple is located near the Pushkar lake in Pushkar town of Rajasthan. It is the only temple that is dedicated to Lord Brahma.