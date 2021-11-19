‘Arrogance broken…fear of impending election’: Congress reacts as PM Modi announces to withdraw farm laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the 'satyagraha' by farmers of the country have forced the arrogant government to bow its head.

The Congress party today said that the withdrawal of the farm laws is a victory of farmers’ protest and they have forced the arrogant government to bow down its head. The Congress party’s reaction came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to take back the farm laws during the winter session of Parliament.

“Arrogance broken, the farmer of my country won…Congress party will continue to stay committed to the farmers’ cause….As predicted, three farm laws to be repealed! Our salutes to the grit, determination & courage of our annadatas. This is a historic victory for our farmers, our people & our democracy,” said the Congress party.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ‘satyagraha’ by farmers of the country have forced the arrogant government to bow its head. “With their satyagraha, annadata of the country made the head of arrogance hang low. Congratulations on this victory against injustice. Jai Hind, Jai Hind’s farmer!” said Rahul Gandhi while sharing his old video from January this year in which he had said that the government will be forced to take back the farm laws.

देश के अन्नदाता ने सत्याग्रह से अहंकार का सर झुका दिया।

Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said that the government took the decision fearing loss in the upcoming polls. “What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections! PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws,” said P Chidambaram.

“Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction …. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success…. You’re sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt ….accolades,” said Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, “It’s farmers’ victory, who have been protesting against farm laws for so many days; over 700 died. Seems like Centre is guilty… But who’ll take responsibility for the hardships that farmers had to go through? We will raise these issues in Parliament.”