Previous govts took UP on road to ‘vinaash’: BJP

With the BJP in power, now “double engine” of the government has started functioning in the state, party spokesperson Shalabh Mani Tripathi said.

The BJP today alleged that the previous governments had taken Uttar Pradesh on road to ‘vinaash’ (destruction) rather than ‘vikas’, even the roads of Congress pocket borough Amethi and Rae Bareli did not improve during their rule.

“Before the elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sought the blessings of the people of Uttar Pradesh to establish a double engine of government in the state. After getting the mandate, the pair of the prime minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has brought record investments worth Rs 60,000 crore in the state.

“They have proved that the double engine of government has started functioning in Uttar Pradesh.”

Attacking the opposition parties, he said, “Some political parties are getting perturbed over record investments being made in UP. These are the same parties which ruled the country for the maximum duration of time since Independence, but did not provide basic facilities to a large section of the population.”

“During their rule, even the roads of Amethi and Rae Bareli did not improve.”

He also said that in the last 14 years, previous governments had only taken UP on road to ‘vinaash’ (destruction) instead of ‘vikaas’ (development).

“All these parties are feeling disappointed by witnessing a transformed Uttar Pradesh. Instead of lauding it, they are finding faults. People of the country will give them a befitting reply in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.