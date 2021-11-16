Previous govts handed over Eastern UP to ‘mafiawaad’: PM’s attack on Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes and families.

Launched a no-holds-barred attack on the Opposition in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused the erstwhile governments of handing over the eastern UP to ‘mafiawaad’ and poverty while the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government was writing a “new chapter development” in the region.

Addressing a public rally after inaugurating the Purvanchal Expressway at Karwal Kheri in Sultanpur district, the prime minister said that development under previous chief ministers was limited to places where they had homes, families.

“The politics done in UP, manner in which governments were run for a long time – they didn’t pay attention to UP’s all-round and holistic development. One region of UP and its people were given away to mafia and poverty. I’m happy that today this region is writing a new chapter of development,” he said.

“The government before Yogi ji did injustice to people of UP. The manner in which they discriminated in development, the manner in which they did welfare of only their family – people of UP will permanently remove them from the path of the state’s development, you did this in 2017,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi inaugurated the 341-km Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh after landing on the highway airstrip in an IAF C-130 Hercules plane. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the prime minister at the airstrip.

The Purvanchal Expressway is over 340 km long. It starts from Chandsarai village in Lucknow and ends at Haidaria village located on National Highway 31 in Ghazipur (18 km from UP-Bihar border). It is a six-lane expressway that can be expanded to eight lanes in future. Constructed at an estimated cost of about Rs 22,500 crore, the Purvanchal Expressway is going to give a boost to the economic development of eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh, especially the districts of Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau and Ghazipur.