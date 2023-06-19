Prestige amid controversy: Gita Press refuses Rs 1 crore cash component of Gandhi Peace Award

Amid controversy on being selected the winner of the 2021 Gandhi Peace Prize, Gita Press, Gorakhpur, has refused to accept the Rs 1 crore cash reward.

The world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious texts said it was a matter of great honour to be conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize, but the publisher would not accept the cash component of the award keeping with its tradition of not receiving any kind of donations.

The trustee board of the Press met in Gorakhpur late on Sunday after the award was announced and decided not to receive the cash component of Rs 1 crore, reported news agency PTI.

The publisher thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Culture Ministry for honouring Gita Press with the prestigious award.

“It is a matter of great honor for us. It is our principle not to accept any kind of donations, so the trustee board has decided not to take the award in any monetary form. However, we will certainly accept the award for the honor of it,” Gita Press manager Lalmani Tripathi told reporters Monday.

The Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 will be conferred on Gita Press, Gorakhpur, in recognition of its “outstanding contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods”, the Ministry of Culture announced on Sunday.

Gorakhpur in eastern Uttar Pradesh, where Gita Press is located, was elated as soon as the news about the award spread.

Gita Press was announced the winner after a jury headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi unanimously selected it as the award recipient on Sunday.

PM Modi had taken to Twitter to congratulate Gita Press on the prize and highlighted its work and contributions over the century.

“I congratulate Gita Press, Gorakhpur on being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021. They have done commendable work over the last 100 years towards furthering social and cultural transformations among the people. @GitaPress,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter.

The Gandhi Peace Prize includes Rs 1 crore in cash, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/handloom item.

Earlier, Congress Secretary Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre for its decision to award the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021 to Gita Press. The leader likened it to awarding Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi’s killer Nathuram Godse.

“There is a very fine biography from 2015 of this organisation by Akshaya Mukul in which he unearths the stormy relations it (the publisher) had with the Mahatma and the running battles it carried on with him on his political, religious and social agenda,” Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.