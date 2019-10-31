President’s rule in undivided Jammu and Kashmir revoked following creation of two Union Territories

The MHA has issued a notification in which it replaced the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

The President’s rule imposed in undivided Jammu and Kashmir has been by the Central government after it issued a notification with regard to the creation of two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification in which it replaced the state of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. The late night notification also announced the omission of permanent residents or hereditary state subjects. It added that all central laws will be now applicable in the two UTs.

“… there are references in the state laws that have been applied to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, and the Union Territory of Ladakh to the expressions ‘permanent residents’ or ‘hereditary state subjects’…, wherever they occur, shall be omitted,” it said.