President’s rule in Maharashtra: Chavan says Congress alert to prevent possible ‘Operation Lotus’

By: |
Published: November 13, 2019 6:27:35 PM

As President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday, the Congress and NCP are in talks about whether to support the Shiv Sena for government formation.

President rule in Maharashtra, Prithviraj Chavan, bjp operation lotus,Shiv Sena, NCP, Narayan Rane, Devendra Fadnavis, congress, Common Minimum ProgrammeChavan, a former chief minister, alleged while speaking to a news channel that the BJP was trying to stop the Sena from joining hands with the Congress and NCP. (IE photo)

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said on Wednesday that the party was on alert to prevent a possible “Operation lotus” — attempts by the BJP to engineer defections from other parties — in Maharashtra. As President’s rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday, the Congress and NCP are in talks about whether to support the Shiv Sena for government formation. Chavan, a former chief minister, alleged while speaking to a news channel that the BJP was trying to stop the Sena from joining hands with the Congress and NCP.

Also read: What are the similarities between Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu? These facts will blow your mind

“We are alert about `Operation lotus’,” he said. He was referring to BJP leader Narayan Rane’s statement on Tuesday that former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked Rane to start work on forming a BJP-led government in the state. Rane had said he would do “whatever it takes” to ensure his party formed the next government. Chavan said the Congress was holding internal meetings and also holding talks with the NCP to work out a possible Common Minimum Programme if a government was to be formed with the Sena.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. President’s rule in Maharashtra: Chavan says Congress alert to prevent possible ‘Operation Lotus’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Ayodhya: Vishwa Hindu Parishad suggests Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath be included in proposed temple trust
2SC agrees to hear Madhu Koda’s plea challenging disqualification by EC
3Boost to BJP! 17 rebel MLAs stay disqualified, but can contest elections, rules Supreme Court