President’s rule imposed in Puducherry after BJP refuses to stake claim to form government

Former Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President’s rule in the Union Territory as the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies refused to stake claim to form the government. Following the refusal from the main Opposition party, the Governor sent a recommendation for the imposition of President’s rule in Puducherry. The Cabinet today approved the recommendation of President’s rule in Puducherry.

On Monday, the Congress government fell after it lost majority following the resignations of three MLAs, who brought down the total strength of the party to just 11. The Congress was three seats short of a majority in the 26-member House.

Ahead of the confidence vote called by the Governor on Monday, chief minister V Narayanasamy resigned as his government was reduced to a minority due to a flurry of resignations of party MLAs and a DMK legislator over the past few days. Narayanasamy met Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted the resignation of his cabinet. His resignation has been accepted by the President.

Soon after the government collapsed, NR Congress chief and Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy made it clear that he had no plans to stake claim to form the government.

Today, the Congress and its allies will stage a demonstration to protest what they call ‘murder of democracy’ by the Centre. They hold the Centre responsible for the fall of the V Narayanasamy-led government in Puducherry. In a release, the Congress alleged that the BJP-led NDA had nominated three legislators, lured some MLAs and issued threats of probe by central agencies to bring down the government that had completed four and half years in office with the support of the DMK. The Congress accused the government at the centre of indulging in “murder of democracy in Puducherry”.