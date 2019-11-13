President’s rule imposed in Maharashtra; Shiv Sena goes to Supreme Court

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Tuesday (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Nineteen days after Maharashtra’s fractured verdict with no clear winners in the assembly elections, the state was placed under President’s rule on Tuesday evening after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Union Cabinet’s clearance of the governor’s recommendation.

“The President has signed the proclamation declaring President’s rule in Maharashtra. The state Assembly will remain in suspended animation for six months,” a spokesperson for the ministry of home affairs said.

Earlier in the day, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the MHA, recommending President’s rule in the state. With the BJP expressing its inability to form the government in the state, and the Shiv Sena and NCP unable to show him the numbers, the governor decided to act.

The NCP, MHA sources said, had sought three days to present letters of support but the governor was not convinced that it was in a position to form the government. “He had already given all parties 15 days to form the government. He was of the view that no more time was required,” an official of the MHA said. In the Maharashtra House of 288 members, the BJP has 105, Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44 MLAs.

In a statement, the office of the governor said: “The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari, having been satisfied that as the government of the State of Maharashtra cannot be carried on in accordance with the Constitution, has today submitted a report as contemplated by the provision of Article 356 of the Constitution.”

The Opposition slammed the Raj Bhavan decision, calling it a “grave travesty” and “mockery” of the Constitutional process.

A day earlier, NCP leaders, after meeting the governor, said he had given them till until\ 8.30 pm Tuesday to express its “willingness and ability” to form the government.

The Shiv Sena, which parted ways with ally BJP over who should lead the government and tried unsuccessfully to stitch an alliance with support from rivals NCP and Congress, moved the Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon against the governor’s decision to reject its request for three more days time to demonstrate its majority.

In its petition filed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, the Sena said “the BJP acting through the Hon’ble Governor has penalized the petitioner for having severed ties with it by ensuring that the request for three days time is refused by the Hon’ble Governor” and that it fears that “given the breakneck speed with which events have unfolded over the last couple of days, it is likely that the impugned action of the Hon’ble Governor… is a part of the well concerted plan of the BJP to invoke Article 356”.

With Parliament’s winter session starting November 18, the government has to get the Presidential proclamation cleared by both Houses. The BJP, which still lacks majority on its own in Rajya Sabha, may have to face resentment of regional parties including the Sena over imposition of Article 356, and getting consent of the Upper House may not be easy.

While the BJP has maintained a wait-and-watch policy — its leaders are saying the party will resume efforts to form a government after the Shiv Sena is done with its overtures to Congress and NCP — the Opposition has attacked the Governor.

“Governor Koshyari has committed a grave travesty of democracy and made a mockery of the Constitutional process in recommending President’s rule in Maharashtra. Four grave violations of the Constitutional Scheme, as expressed in SR Bommai judgment, stand out. In absence of any single party having majority in Maharashtra, Governor should have called the single largest pre-poll alliance i.e BJP-Shiv Sena together and then the second largest post poll alliance i.e Congress-NCP,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

“In case the Governor called individual parties, why did he not call the Congress? And above all, why the completely arbitrary allotment of time? 48 hours to BJP, 24 hour to Sena and not even 24 hours to NCP, before President’s rule. This is unashamedly dishonest and politically motivated,” he said.

The CPM too slammed the imposition of President’s rule: “The Governor had given time till 8.30 pm tonight to NCP leader Sharad Pawar to claim support of the majority of the elected MLAs to form the government. Even before the deadline set by him was over, he recommends the imposition of Article 356 by the President. A hurriedly-called Union Cabinet meeting, just before the PM’s departure abroad, endorses the Governor’s recommendation and forwards it to the President for the imposition of Central rule,” it said.

All these developments, the CPM said, directly contravene the Supreme Court judgment in the Bommai case where it has been categorically stated that the only place where the claim to form a government can be established through a majority of the elected members is the floor of the House.

This is the third time that President’s rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. In 1980, it was imposed for 112 days when the Sharad Pawar-led government was dismissed by the Centre. It was imposed again in 2014 for 33 days when the Congress and NCP, which were in power, had called off their alliance before the 2014 Assembly elections.