President’s Police Medals: 30 CBI officials among 1,082 honoured on Independence Day

Thirty officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are among the recipients of the prestigious President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day, the agency said in a statement Monday. The officers and officials were awarded by President of India Droupadi Murm

While six CBI officials were awarded the President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service (PPMDS), 24 officers were awarded the Police Medals for Meritorious Service (PMMS).

The PPMDS recipients include Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Kumar, who is responsible for preventing corruption within the agency, Deputy SPs Atul Hajela, Tejprakash Devrani and T.Sridharan, Sub-Inspector (SI) Gurmeet Singh, and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narpat Singh.

Among those awarded the PMMS include Deputy Inspector General Keshav Ram, and Additional Legal Advisor Vijay Kumar Sharma, who were part of the investigation in the coal scam case.

Other CBI officials who received the medal are: SP Sandeep Kumar Sharma; Additional SPs Suresh Kumar, Bhartendar Sharma and Bharat Bhushan Bhatt; Deputy SPs Karan Singh Rana, Subhash Pandey, Gulshan Mohan Rathi, T.Selvakumar, Shri Bhagwan, and Manoj Kumar; Inspector Vijay Yadav; SIs Shibani Saha, Shashikant Rajaram Rajapure; ASIs Bishram Singh and Sham Singh; Head Constables Krishan Lal, Rajesh Babu Chauhan, Durga Singh and Tej Pal Singh; Constables Siby, P G and Ram Singh Dhami; and stenographer Dinesh Singh Pundir, the agency stated in a media release.

A total of 1,082 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2022. A total of 347 persons were awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry, 87 were awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM), and 648 were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

Among the 347 Gallantry Awards recipients, 204 personnel were awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 80 for their gallant action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 14 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 109 are from CRPF, 108 are from J&K Police, 19 are from BSF, 42 are from Maharashtra, 15 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other States/UTs and CAPFs.