Presidential elections on July 18, result on July 21: Election Commission of India

The Presidential elections to choose the 16th President of India will be held on July 18 and the results will be announced on July 21, the Election Commission announced on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced that incumbent Ram Nath Kovind’s successor will be elected by 4,809 members of the electoral college comprising MPs and MLAs.

Kumar also said that no whip will be permissible by any political party for presidential election. So far no political party has named its choice for the top constitutional post. The opposition is expected to field a joint candidate against the ruling party’s candidate.

Presidential Elections 2022 — voting, result and other important dates

June 15 — nominations begin

June 29 — last date for filing nominations

June 30 — scrutiny of nominations

July 2 — last date of withdrawal of nominations

July 18 — voting

July 21 — results to be announced

The President is elected by the members of the electoral college consisting of elected members of both houses of Parliament, and elected members of the legislative assemblies of all states including the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The tenure of President Ram Nath Kovind will come to an end on July 24, 2022, and as per Article 62 of the Constitution, an election to fill the vacancy caused by the expiration of the term of office of the outgoing President is required to be completed before the term ends.

As per the law, the notification for election shall be issued on or after the 16th day before the expiry of term.

Article 324 of the Constitution, the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made thereunder vest the superintendence, direction, and control of the conduct of election to the office of the President of India in the ECI.