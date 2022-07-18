Presidential Election 2022 Voting Live Updates: Its Droupadi Murmu vs Yashwant Sinha as Indian lawmakers set to elect country’s 15th president today

Presidential Election of India 2022 Polling Today Live Updates: India’s lawmakers today will be voting to elect the country’s 15th President. Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha will take on NDA candidate Draupadi Murmu. The voting will be held across the country with more than 4,000 MPs and MLAs participating in it. The polling will be held at the Parliament and in all state assemblies from 10 am to 5 pm. The counting of the votes will take place on July 21. The monsoon session of the Parliament, which also begins today, will witness the elections of a new president and a new vice-president, who will also be the ex-officio chairman of the Parliament’s Upper House, Rajya Sabha.

In the process laid down by Article 55 of the Indian Constitution, the President or the head of the state is not elected directly by voters. Instead, the President is elected indirectly by an electoral college, comprising elected representatives from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and the state legislative assemblies, including the Union Territories of Delhi and Puducherry. The nominated members in the Rajya Sabha and state assemblies along with the Members of Legislative Council of states that have bicameral legislatures, are not a part of the electoral college. The value for each MP vote has gone down from 708 to 700 after the state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories in 2019. The value of an MP’s vote was fixed at 708 since the 1997 Presidential elections.

Unlike direct elections, EVMs will not be used in the presidential polls as a ‘single transferable voting system’ is used. In this system, the elector can mark more than one preference by placing the number 1,2,3, 4, 5 and so forth, against the names of the candidates of an elector’s choice in order of preference in the ballot paper. A pen with a violet ink will be used to mark the ballot papers.

Article 55(2) specifies a secret ballot system for the Presidential elections. The article also states the formula as to how the value of an MP or an MLA is calculated in the election process. The population of states that is followed for the calculation of the value of an MLA is based on the 1971 census. Naturally, an MLA from states with a higher population and a higher number of assembly seats will have a greater value for their votes, as compared to an MLA from lesser-populated states like Sikkim or Arunachal Pradesh. The value for each MP and MLA are derived from the following formulae:

Value of an MLA vote = Total population of the state or union territory/ total number of elected members of the State Legislative Assembly multiplied by 1000

Value of an MP vote= The sum of vote value of elected members of all the State Legislative Assemblies/The sum of elected members of both the houses of Parliament

With the backing from non-NDA parties like BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, Murmu is comfortably placed with over 6.67 lakh votes out of a total of 10,86,431 votes, with the majority mark set at 50% of total votes cast plus 1. If elected, she will become the first tribal woman to become the President of India.

On the other hand, Congress, TMC, AAP, TRS, RJD, Left, NCP, DMK, SP, RLD, IUML, NC, MDMK and AIMIM are among the 34 parties supporting Sinha.

Both Sinha and Murmu have travelled extensively across the country campaigning and meeting lawmakers in the days leading up to the polls. Sinha has been more vocal throughout the campaigning phase. On Sunday, in his final appeal to all the political parties, Sinha said that the fight is between two ideologies, and not two persons. While claiming that he will protect India’s democratic principles, Sinha stated that his opponent Droupadi Murmu is “supported by those who are mounting daily attacks on democracy.” Sinha further asked if India deserved a “rubber stamp president,” or someone who would defend the Constitution, instead of defending the Prime Minister.

