scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Presidential Elections 2022: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu files nomination; PM Modi, top BJP leaders present

Presidential Polls 2022: Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha to file nomination on June 27.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Droupadi Murmu
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. (Photo source: PTI)

NDA Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate for the July 18 presidential elections, on Friday filed her nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP- and NDA-ruled states at the Parliament building in Delhi. PM Modi handed over Murmu’s nomination papers to Returning Officer P C Mody, reported news agency PTI.

PM Modi was her first proposer and senior Union cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda were the signatories.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In India News