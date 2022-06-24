Presidential Elections 2022: NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu files nomination; PM Modi, top BJP leaders present

NDA Droupadi Murmu, the NDA candidate for the July 18 presidential elections, on Friday filed her nomination papers in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers and Chief Ministers of BJP- and NDA-ruled states at the Parliament building in Delhi. PM Modi handed over Murmu’s nomination papers to Returning Officer P C Mody, reported news agency PTI.

#WATCH NDA's Presidential election candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & CMs of BJP & NDA ruled states pic.twitter.com/PkZDXeL3L1 — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2022

PM Modi was her first proposer and senior Union cabinet ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda were the signatories.