Presidential election result 2022: Eye on tribal votes,126 MLAs and 17 MPs cross-vote in Droupadi Murmu’s favour

NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu on Thursday registered a thumping victory in the Presidential elections, the counting for which was taken up yesterday.

Murmu, who will not only be the first tribal leader to occupy Rashtrapati Bhavan, she will also be the first to be born in independent India to do so, making her the youngest President of India.

While Murmu’s victory against Opposition candidate was almost certain, cross-voting by a number of lawmakers from opposition parties ensured that the margin of victory was higher than anticipated.

A total of 126 MLAs and 17 MPs cross-voted for NDA’s Droupadi Murmu, defying the opposition’s promised support for their own candidate Yashwant Sinha for the post of President.

Assam, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh are believed to have witnessed the highest instances of cross-voting. Around 22 MLAs from Assam and 20 from Madhya Pradesh assembly are believed to have voted for Droupadi Murmu. These states were followed by 10 MLAs from Gujarat, six from Chhattisgarh and Bihar, and four from Goa.

The Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that the MLAs and MPs who cross-voted for Murmu actually listened to the voice of their conscience. Leaders of the Opposition parties who cross-voted and chose Murmu over UPA’s Yashwant Sinha for the President’s post said that they had no other choice but to support Murmu in order to protect their tribal vote base.

On Assam generating the highest tally in terms of the number of cross votes for NDA candidate Murmu, Himanta Biswa Sarma, CM Assam, tweeted: “Smt Droupadi Murmu polled 104 votes compared to NDA’s original strength of 79 in the 126-member Assam Assembly. Two absent.” He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s Presidential candidate. “My gratitude to people for wholeheartedly joining this historic moment,” he added.

The polling figures in the home state came as a shocker for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha as he managed to secure only nine out of 81 votes in Jharkhand, while Murmu won 137 votes out of 147 in her home state of Odisha.

Droupadi Murmu, 64, is all set to succeed Ram Nath Kovind as the 15th president of India. After the polling, Returning Officer PC Mody declared Murmu the winner and said the value of votes she got was 6,76,803 against UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha’s 3,80,177. In percentage terms, Murmu bagged 64.03 per cent of the valid votes against 35.97 per cent for Yashwant Sinha.

Incumbent President of India Ramnath Kovind had bagged 65.65 per cent of votes during the Presidential polls in 2017.