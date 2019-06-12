President rule in Jammu and Kashmir extended for 6 months

By: |
Published: June 12, 2019 9:09:10 PM

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018.

Union Minister Prakash Javdekar addresses the press after the first Cabinet meeting. (PTI Photo)

President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir will be extended for six more months beginning July 3 and the Union Cabinet Wednesday gave its nod in this effect, Union minister Prakash Javedkar said. A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for the extension of the central rule which has been continuing in Jammu and Kashmir since June 20, 2018.

“Yes, it has been decided,” Javadekar told reporters when asked whether the Cabinet gave its nod to extend President’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir. After the Union Cabinet’s nod, President Ram Nath Kovind will sign the proclamation for imposition of President’s rule in the state and it will come into effect on July 3, a home ministry official said.

Follow financialexpress.com for all news and analysis on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Check Lok Sabha election 2019 schedule, Lok Sabha Constituency Details and updates on campaigning by Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi. Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. President rule in Jammu and Kashmir extended for 6 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
FinancialExpress_1x1_Imp_Desktop