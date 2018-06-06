President Ramnath Kovind to declare pineapple as state fruit of Tripura

President Ramnath Kovind would come to Tripura tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he would declare the ‘Queen’ variety of pineapple as the state fruit, officials said here today.

President Ramnath Kovind would come to Tripura tomorrow for a two-day visit during which he would declare the ‘Queen’ variety of pineapple as the state fruit, officials said here today. The declaration of state fruit would be made at a civic reception organised by the state government in honour of the President tomorrow evening.

Kovind would land at the Agartala airport earlier in the day and leave for Udaipur, the headquarters of Gomati district 55 km from here, in a helicopter. He would inaugurate a 6 km long road from Udaipur town to Tripurasundari temple, considered one of the 51 Shaktipiths of the country, officials said.

The President would also visit the temple and offer Puja there before returning to the Rajbhavan here. The civic reception would be held at 6 pm. Kovind would return to Delhi the next morning, officials said.