President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE streaming online: When and Where to watch it LIVE on TV, Twitter

India is all geared up to celebrate its 71 years of Independence on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the flag on the Red Fort and address his countrymen. But it is the President of India who sounds the bugle of the celebration on August 14. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. This will be President Kovind’s second Independence Day speech after his elevation to the position of India’s constitutional head in 2017.

When is President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech?

President Ram Nath Kovind’s will give his second Independence Day speech on August 14, 2018, from his office in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

What time is President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech?

President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech will begin at 7 pm.

Where can one watch President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE telecast on TV?

One can President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE telecast on TV at Doordarshan (English and Hindi) and All India Radio. The broadcast of the address will begin at 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 2000 hrs. onwards on its respective regional networks,” the Presdeint’s office said in a release.

Where can one watch President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE streaming online?

One can watch President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE streaming online on Doordarshan’s YouTube channel. The speech will also be broadcast LIVE on Twitter on the official handle of the President of India. One can follow FinancialExpress.com for all the Live Updates of the speech.