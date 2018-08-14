LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on eve of Independence day

President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation.President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address to the nation at 7 PM. President of India’s official Twitter handle confirmed, “#PresidentKovind will address the nation tonight at 7 pm on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. You can watch it LIVE here, or on the entire national network of @DDNewsLive and @airnewsalerts #IndependenceDayIndia #स्वतंत्रतादिवस” It is his 2nd address to the nation on eve of Independence day.
The citizens who wait in a queue for their turn and respect the rights of those standing in front of them, create the India of the dreams of freedom fighters. This is a very small effort. Let us make it a part of our lives.
Women have a special significance in our society. They should have the freedom to choose their path, whether they want to use their skills in the development of house, in the workforce, or in educational institutions
15 August is sacred for every Indian. Our tricolour is a representation of our nation. Independence of India was a result of the sacrifice of freedom fighters and ancestors
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation. He congratulates everyone on the eve 72nd Independence Day.
The Live telecast of the address will be on Doordarshan (English and Hindi) and All India Radio. The broadcast of the address will begin at 7 PM on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.