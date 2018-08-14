LIVE: President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to the nation on eve of Independence day

President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation.President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver his address to the nation at 7 PM. President of India’s official Twitter handle confirmed, “#PresidentKovind will address the nation tonight at 7 pm on the eve of the 72nd Independence Day. You can watch it LIVE here, or on the entire national network of @DDNewsLive and @airnewsalerts #IndependenceDayIndia #स्वतंत्रतादिवस” It is his 2nd address to the nation on eve of Independence day.

WATCH: President Ram Nath Kovind’s Independence Day speech LIVE streaming online