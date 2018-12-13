President Ram Nath Kovind visits Shri Kali temple in Myanmar

President Kovind’s visit to Shri Kali temple in Yangon which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India. (Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited a temple of goddess Kali which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India. Kovind is in Myanmar to continue India’s high-level bilateral engagements under the rubric of the ‘Act East’ and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies. Popular among Hindu devotees, the Shri Kali Temple was built by Tamil immigrants in 1871. It is famous for its colourful exteriors. It is richly decorated with sculptures and carvings featuring scenes from Hindu mythology.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the president offering prayers in the temple. “President Kovind and First Lady (Savita) visit Shri Kali temple in Yangon, Myanmar which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India,” Kumar said.