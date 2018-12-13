President Ram Nath Kovind visits Shri Kali temple in Myanmar

By: | Updated: December 13, 2018 11:00 AM

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited a temple of goddess Kali which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind, President Kovind, India, myanmar, kovind in myanmar, president myanmar visit, kovind myanmar visit, defence relationsPresident Kovind’s visit to Shri Kali temple in Yangon which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India. (Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday visited a temple of goddess Kali which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India. Kovind is in Myanmar to continue India’s high-level bilateral engagements under the rubric of the ‘Act East’ and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies. Popular among Hindu devotees, the Shri Kali Temple was built by Tamil immigrants in 1871. It is famous for its colourful exteriors. It is richly decorated with sculptures and carvings featuring scenes from Hindu mythology.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the president offering prayers in the temple. “President Kovind and First Lady (Savita) visit Shri Kali temple in Yangon, Myanmar which is managed by a trust represented by people who came to Myanmar from different regions of India,” Kumar said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind visits Shri Kali temple in Myanmar
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition