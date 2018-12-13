President Ram Nath Kovind visits last Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar’s mausoleum in Myanmar (Image: Twitter)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday paid respects to Bahadur Shah Zafar, the Mughal dynasty’s last emperor, by offering a ‘chadar’ on his mausoleum here. Kovind is in Myanmar to continue India’s high level bilateral engagements under the rubric of the ‘Act East’ and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies. Zafar, who was also a prolific Urdu poet and calligrapher, died at the age of 87 in then Rangoon, where he was exiled to by the British after the revolt of 1857.

#PresidentKovind paid respects to last emperor of Mughal dynasty Bahadur Shah Zafar by offering Chadar! #Yangon houses his mausoleum along with his wife and granddaughter! pic.twitter.com/a5HPiFnWUX — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) December 13, 2018

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the president offering a ‘chadar’ (holy cloth) on Zafar’s mausoleum. “President Kovind paid respects to last emperor of Mughal dynasty Bahadur Shah Zafar by offering Chadar,” he said in a tweet.