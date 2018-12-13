President Ram Nath Kovind visits last Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar’s mausoleum in Myanmar

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday paid respects to Bahadur Shah Zafar, the Mughal dynasty's last emperor, by offering a 'chadar' on his mausoleum here.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday paid respects to Bahadur Shah Zafar, the Mughal dynasty’s last emperor, by offering a ‘chadar’ on his mausoleum here. Kovind is in Myanmar to continue India’s high level bilateral engagements under the rubric of the ‘Act East’ and the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policies. Zafar, who was also a prolific Urdu poet and calligrapher, died at the age of 87 in then Rangoon, where he was exiled to by the British after the revolt of 1857.
#PresidentKovind paid respects to last emperor of Mughal dynasty Bahadur Shah Zafar by offering Chadar! #Yangon houses his mausoleum along with his wife and granddaughter! pic.twitter.com/a5HPiFnWUX
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted a picture of the president offering a ‘chadar’ (holy cloth) on Zafar’s mausoleum. “President Kovind paid respects to last emperor of Mughal dynasty Bahadur Shah Zafar by offering Chadar,” he said in a tweet.
