President Ram Nath Kovind visits Army Hospital following chest discomfort, kept under observation

President Ram Nath Kovind has been admitted in Army Hospital following chest discomfort this morning. The hospital informed that President Kovind was undergoing routine check-up and was under observation. “President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” the Army Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.