President Ram Nath Kovind visits Army Hospital following chest discomfort, kept under observation

Updated: Mar 26, 2021 2:51 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind has been admitted in Army Hospital following chest discomfort this morning. The hospital informed that President Kovind was undergoing routine check-up and was under observation. “President Ram Nath Kovind visited Army Hospital (R&R) following chest discomfort this morning. He is undergoing routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is stable,” the Army Hospital was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the President’s son. He inquired about the President’s health and prayed for his well-being, according to the Prime Minister’s Office

(More details awaited)

