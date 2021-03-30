President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS here, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, it said.
“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors,” the statement said.
The president was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.
