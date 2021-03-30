  • MORE MARKET STATS

President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery: Rashtrapati Bhavan

By: |
March 30, 2021 6:28 PM

"The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors," the statement said.

Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at the AIIMS here, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. The surgery was successful and his condition is stable, it said.

“The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind underwent cardiac bypass surgery today morning (March 30, 2021) at AIIMS, New Delhi. Surgery was successful. He is stable and is being closely monitored by a team of senior doctors,” the statement said.

Related News

The president was on Saturday shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Kovind, 75, had undergone a health check-up at the Army Hospital (R&R) here following chest discomfort on Friday morning.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cardiac bypass surgery Rashtrapati Bhavan
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1West Bengal Elections 2021: Phase 2 voting date, schedule, key candidates and constituencies – All you need to know
2Kerala Election 2021: Priyanka Gandhi says Pinarayi Vijayan running a fascist government that has abandoned idea of equality
3Assam Election 2021: In BJP’s mega outreach, JP Nadda promises Rs 18,000 assistance to ‘pregnant women’