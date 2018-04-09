​​ ​
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind to reach Swaziland today

President Ram Nath Kovind, who is on a three-nation state visit, on Monday will leave for Swaziland from Equatorial Guinea.

By: | Published: April 9, 2018 3:06 AM
He will be escorted by the King to VVIP lounge. President Kovind will officially meet King Mswati III at 8 pm at Lozitha Palace, where they will sign and exchange Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

President Kovind, accompanied by First Lady Savita Kovind, is on a three-nation state visit to the African countries of Equatorial Guinea, Swaziland and Zambia from April 7 to 12.

