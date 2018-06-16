President Ram Nath Kovind to embark on 3-nation tour today

​​​
President Ram Nath Kovind will leave for a three-nation visit to Greece, Suriname and Cuba today.

President Ram Nath Kovind will leave for a three-nation visit to Greece, Suriname and Cuba today. He will be accompanied by various Members of Parliament and Minister of State for Steel Vishnu Deo Sai.

As a part of the nine-day tour, President Kovind will first visit Athens, where he will meet Greek President Prokopis Pavloposulo and other senior members of the Government. President is scheduled to leave for Suriname on Tuesday, where he will meet and hold discussions with President Desire Delano Bouterse. He will also be holding official level talks in the country.

A number of agreements and MoUs in the areas of health and medicine, elections, IT and Ayurveda are slated to be signed. The President will then arrive in Cuba on June 21, where he is scheduled to hold discussions with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz – Canel Bermudez. A number of MoUs and Agreements in the areas of Biotechnology, Homeopathy and traditional system of medicine and medicinal plants are slated to be signed during the visit.

