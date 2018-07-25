President Ram Nath Kovind takes ride in tribal woman’s e-rickshaw in Chhattisgarh

The e-rickshaw project is one of the many schemes launched by the state government, and apart from financially empowering women, the project aims to conserve the environment, it said. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today took a ride in an e-rickshaw driven by a tribal woman during his visit to Chhattisgarh’s naxal-hit Dantewada district. The president took a brief ride in the e-rickshaw of tribal woman Phoolmati Bhaskar in Heeranar village in Dantewada, an official statement issued here said. Kovind also spoke to Bhaskar, who is a member of the Maa Bhawani Women’s Self-Help group based in Teknaar village in the district, it said. He appreciated the efforts of Chief Minister Raman Singh in empowering women by forming self-help groups in the state’s tribal-dominated regions, the statement said.

The e-rickshaw project is one of the many schemes launched by the state government, and apart from financially empowering women, the project aims to conserve the environment, it said. During her interaction with the president, Bhaskar told him that the Livelihood College in Dantewada imparts training in various skills, and e-rickshaw was one of them, according to the statement.