President Ram Nath Kovind says crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to vision of equal rights

By: |
New Delhi | Published: December 10, 2019 1:21:54 PM

In his address at an NHRC function, he also said the ideal way to mark Human Rights Day will be for whole world to introspect what more needs to be done to live up to the sacred text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Ram Nath Kovind, Ram Nath Kovind human rights, Ram Nath Kovind on crime against women, Ram Nath Kovind on rape case, Ram Nath Kovind on violence against women, human rights“Gandhi had said that human rights and duties are two sides of the same coin… Our failings in human rights, as in violence against women, often stem from failing in our duties,” he said. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday flagged the recent incidents of violence against women, saying such heinous crimes force people to think if the society has lived up to the vision of equal rights for all. In his address at an NHRC function, he also said the ideal way to mark Human Rights Day will be for whole world to introspect what more needs to be done to live up to the sacred text of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Gandhi had said that human rights and duties are two sides of the same coin… Our failings in human rights, as in violence against women, often stem from failing in our duties,” he said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. President Ram Nath Kovind says crimes against women force us to think if society lived up to vision of equal rights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Article 370 hearing: SC to begin hearing on pleas against abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status
2SC allows construction activities in Delhi-NCR between these times
3Modi govt tables bill to extend reservation of SC/STs in legislatures by another 10 years