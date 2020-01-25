Republic Day Eve 2020 speech HIGHLIGHTS: President Kovind says GST implementation has helped realise ‘one country, one tax, one market’

President Ram Nath Kovind. (PIB)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday addressed the nation on the eve of 71st Republic Day. He said that our constitution has given some rights to all of us as citizens of an independent democracy. “But within the Constitution itself, we have also taken the responsibility that we should always be committed to the fundamental democratic ideals of justice, liberty and equality and brotherhood,” he added.

The president said that the government was constantly striving for the complete development of every part of the country – be it Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the states of the Northeast region or islands in the Indian Ocean. “A strong internal security system is also necessary for the development of the country. That is why the government has taken many concrete steps to strengthen internal security,” he said.

The President also said that both government and opposition must move forward in tandem to ensure that the development of the country and welfare of its people are promoted consistently. “As India and Indians march forward, we remain committed to engaging the global community to build a secure and prosperous future for ourselves and for the entire humanity,” he said.

Speaking on education, President Kovind said that the foundations of a sound education system were built in ancient times, with the setting up of great universities like Nalanda and Takshashila. “In India, knowledge has always been considered more valuable than power, fame or riches. In our tradition, educational institutions are respected as temples of learning. When our land was pushed into backwardness after the long colonial rule, it was education that emerged as a path to empowerment.”

“Even though the development of our educational institutions commenced soon after Independence, in an environment of the scarcity of resources, our achievements in the field of education have followed a remarkable trajectory. Our endeavour is to ensure that no child or youth is denied an education. At the same time, we need to strive to reach global education standards by continuous reform of our educational systems,” he added.

