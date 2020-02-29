President Ram Nath Kovind prays for nation’s happiness and prosperity at Baidyanath temple

Published: February 29, 2020 7:35:10 PM

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday offered puja at the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the nation, an official release said here. He was accompanied by Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu inside the sanctum sanctorum, it said.

Temple priests performed shodsopachar, a puja ritual, to the Jyotirling in the world-famous temple, the release said adding Kovind is the third president to visit the temple town. Former presidents Rajendra Prasad and Pranab Mukherjee had offered puja at the temple.

The president ended a two-day visit to Jharkhand during which he attended the first convocation of the Central University of Jharkhand in Ranchi and participated in a function at Gumlas Bishunpur on Saturday.

