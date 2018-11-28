President Ram Nath Kovind praises PM Narendra Modi government for ‘inclusiveness’

By: | Published: November 28, 2018 3:15 AM

Transformation under Modi Government', President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday remarked that the term 'inclusiveness' is no more a slogan, but an idea on the make, due to the Narendra Modi government's role in "giving shape and form to an all-inclusive idea of 'New India'".

He received the copy of the book from Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The book is a compilation of 51 essays and is edited by NITI Aayog member Bibek Debroy, NITI Aayog official Kishore Desai, and Director of BJP-affiliated Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation, Anirban Ganguly.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said “contemporary governance has played a vital role in giving shape and form to an all-inclusive idea of ‘New India’. ‘Inclusiveness’ is more than just a slogan. The government has taken this philosophy to the centre of its policy making” as reported in a statement issued by his office.

He said that the book “endeavours at weaving together an assessment of various policies and programmes, and provides its readers a multidimensional view of the national development journey.”

