President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Fidel Castro in Cuba

President Ram Nath Kovind has paid tribute to Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba, describing the late leader as a great friend of India who lent strength to the voice of developing countries in the international arena. President Kovind arrived here yesterday on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Greece, Suriname and Cuba.

Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind paid tribute to the Cuban revolutionary leader who built a communist state on the doorstep of the US. “Honoured to begin my state visit to Cuba by paying homage to Fidel Castro in Santiago de Cuba. A great friend of India, who lent dignity & strength to the voice of developing countries in the international arena. His leadership shall continue to inspire millions,” the president tweeted.

Cold War icon Castro stuck to his ideology beyond the collapse of Soviet communism and remained widely respected in parts of the world that struggled against colonial rule. The late commander of the Cuban revolution passed away at the age of 90 on November 25, 2016. During the two-day visit, President Kovind will hold talks with newly-elected Cuban President Miguel Diza-Canel Bermudez.