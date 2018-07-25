President Ram Nath Kovind meets women from self-help groups in Dantewada

President Ram Nath Kovind in Dantewada. (ANI)

President Ram Nath Kovind today interacted with members of women self-help groups (SHGs) in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Naxal-hit Dantewada district.

Speaking to the women at Heeranar village, Kovind said in the last 10-15 years, significant transformation has taken place in the lives of people in the Bastar region.

Apart from providing basic infrastructure, the state government has done exemplary work for socio-economic development of the region, Kovind was quoted as saying in an

official statement.

“On this auspicious day as I complete one year in office, I feel very delighted to spend quality time in Bastar with forest-dwellers,” the president said.

He was accompanied by wife Savita Kovind, Chief Minister Raman Singh and School Education Minister Kedar Kashyap.

The women told the president that they were earning well by rearing and selling chickens of the famous Kadaknath breed and by running a mini rice-mill.

The president lauded the women, and also urged them to send their children to schools, saying that education opens the doors of development.