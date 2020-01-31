President Ram Nath Kovind lauds people for displaying maturity after Ayodhya verdict

Kovind also said the faith reposed by the people in the country's democratic institutions strengthened the foundation of Indian democracy.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday complimented the people of the country for displaying “maturity” after the Supreme Court verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue. Kovind also said the faith reposed by the people in the country’s democratic institutions strengthened the foundation of Indian democracy.
“The maturity displayed by the countrymen after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi is also laudable,” he said in his address to the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.
- Delhi CM hits out at Harsh Vardhan; Kejriwal says pople from Haryana, UP might be outsiders for BJP, but family for Delhi people
- 'Who funded Jamia shooter?' Rahul Gandhi raises questions over Delhi shooting incident
- SC agrees to examine Centre's plea for victim, society-centric guidelines in death penalty cases
In its verdict on November 9, the apex court had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a “prominent” place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
There were no reports of any major violence anywhere in the country after the apex court verdict.
The Supreme Court had also said a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site where many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.
As per the judgment, the central government has been directed to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for setting up of the trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.